Delta COVID-19 variant confirmed in Lucas County

The health department said the variant was found in an unvaccinated person in their 20s.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) in an unvaccinated individual in their 20s, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reported Tuesday.

The variant, first identified in India, appears to spread more easily and quickly than earlier strains of COVID-19. Additionally, the delta variant is now the most dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States.

Public health officials are investigating this case further to understand how the individual contracted COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent the further spread of the variant.

The best protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is to get

fully vaccinated, the health department stressed.

“The vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant, but you have to get the full vaccine series to get the maximum protection,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner. “The majority of people who get the Delta variant are not fully vaccinated.”

Our community must remain vigilant to prevent a surge in disease through: testing if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, staying home if sick, and getting vaccinated.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department continues to urge all unvaccinated persons to continue good habits like hand washing, wearing a mask, and social distancing.