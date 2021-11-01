Delta bans medicinal marijuana businesses until at least May 2022

Next spring, the village will be voting on whether or not they want to enforce a permanent moratorium.

DELTA, Ohio — Medicinal marijuana facilities aren't welcome here - that was the message sent Monday night by Delta Village Council.

Person after person got up to speak in front of a standing room only meeting. The question on the table: Should medicinal marijuana facilities be allowed in Delta?

The answer? No.

Village council members approved a six-month moratorium on those types of businesses moving in.

"There are facilities within 30 miles, two facilities that would in theory meet their needs, so it is our belief that this is not what we want in our community," Beth Thomas with Healthy Choices Caring Community said.

They also went a step further, approving legislation that allows the village law director to write up a ballot initiative for next spring, where citizens can vote on keeping Delta marijuana industry-free.

Tonight the Village of Delta considers a moratorium on marijuana operations coming to the area. Council will also introduce ballot language for the community to vote on it in Spring of 2022@WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/Ss0mMjcDCk — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) November 1, 2021

"We've not organized as a group, but we've got religious communities represented, we've got the school system, I think there's a lot of common interest there," Delta resident Dan Elliott said.

Just two weeks ago, Village Administrator Brad Peebles confirmed people from the medicinal marijuana industry had expressed interest in moving to Delta.

Now, those opposed are gearing up for the vote on its long-term future coming in the spring of 2022.