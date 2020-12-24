Delroy Chance Angel Wing Foundation keeps Toledoans warm with free coats

The Foundation was created after the sudden death of 25-year old Coach Delroy Chance in 2018.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tis the season of giving and one couple is doing just that.

The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation gave out 150 winter coats on Tuesday to people in need all over Toledo.



The foundation was created in honor of former Central Catholic football player, Delroy Chance, who died unexpectedly in 2018.



To continue his legacy, his family wanted to give back the same way he did.



"He was a huge giver. He was always smiling. He was always laughing, and now we know why. Because he was giving," his stepfather Steven Lewis said.

Normally they give out football jerseys, cleats, and other necessities, but because of COVID-19…they had to call an audible.



Chance's mother, Caroline Roberts, got the idea during a trip to Costco. She says after she saw the rack of coats, she knew she had to buy them all for the Toledoans who cannot afford their own. She and her husband spent the entire day dropping them off to organizations and to people right off the street.

Roberts says she hopes the foundation can continue to give back, and has big plans for the future which include trying to raise money to open a football field for kids.