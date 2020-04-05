ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — A Delphos man is dead following an Allen County car crash on Sunday.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Kiggins Road north of Ridge Road.

According to police, Peter Vasquez, 57, was headed northbound on Kiggins Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Ridge Road. His vehicle traveled off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Allen County Coroner Dr. John Meyer pronounced Vasquez dead at the scene.

The crash resulted in a closure of Kiggins Road at Ridge Road due to downed power lines. The roadway has since been reopened.

Alcohol use is believed to be a factor in the crash. Seat belt use is unknown. The crash remains under investigation.

The Lima Post was assisted on scene by Delphos Fire Department and EMS personnel, and Kenny’s Auto Wrecking.

Representatives with the Ohio State Highway Patrol encourage drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: No evidence of crash found where witnesses say a plane went into Ottawa River

RELATED: Suspect in custody following police chase in downtown Toledo