Utilize all senses, sight, smell, sound, taste and touch, with a new sensory garden at the W. W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg.

Guests are invited to feel, smell, and taste different plants and herbs for a full sensory experience.

Located behind the Nature Center, the sensory garden has vegetables, herbs, plants with different textures and smells for experiential sensory learning. The Country Garden Club adopted the sensory garden and grew it into the experience it is now.

The W. W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH, 43551. The preserve is free and open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.