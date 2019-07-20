DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department issued an endangered missing adult alert on Saturday for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Rodney Keeler, 56, left his residence on foot July 12 at 3 a.m. and hasn't returned. The incident took place in Delaware on Willow Brook Way.

Keeler is a white male, is 6'04" tall, weighs 258 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and tennis shoes.

Delaware Police Department

Authorities said Keeler suffers from mental issues. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.