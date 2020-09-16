Delaware Police looking for missing teenager

DELAWARE, Ohio — Delaware Police are looking for a teenager who disappeared Tuesday evening.
17-year-old Kaitlyn Pomponio was last seen around 5:10 p.m. in the city of Delaware.
Pomponio was wearing a black shirt with black pants when she was seen in the area of the Speedway on Central Avenue.
She is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 116 pounds.
Authorities said she had made reports of harming herself prior to leaving the area on foot.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware Police at 740-203-1111.