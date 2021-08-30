'Definitely terrifying': 2 Ohioans living near New Orleans describe Hurricane Ida

Bobby Fredritz said he's stayed through Katrina and Zeta, but said Ida was the worst one he's been through.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana with wind speeds of 103 mph and heavy rain on Sunday.

The Category 4 hurricane, which became a tropical storm 16 hours after it made landfall, knocked out power to all of New Orleans.

Bobby Fredritz moved to Metairie, a city near New Orleans, from Findlay and rode out the storm with his wife and 7-year-old daughter.

“We stayed through Katrina and Zeta, we've stayed through a bunch of them. "This is the worst I’ve ever rode out,” he said.

Fredritz said his home did not sustain any damage but a home under construction next to him collapsed.

A half-hour south of him is where former Washington Courthouse resident Kelli Blair lives in the city of Belle Chasse.

“It was definitely terrifying. The winds were very strong, and it seemed to last for a very long time,” she said.

Fredritz said he was told he won’t have power or water for at least two weeks.

“It's going to be a miserable week for sure. They're saying no power for three weeks, no water for three weeks, that's the worst-case scenario. They say it's going to be a week with no running water and no power for sure,” he said.

Fredritz manages three auto dealerships and says they all sustained some sort of damage.

His home was spared, but without power or water, his wife and daughter won’t be staying for much longer.

“My wife and my daughter are going to go back to Ohio,” he said.

Blair says she has water, but no power. As an IT worker for the federal government, she says she’s been working from home, and will likely be placed on administrative leave until her power is restored.