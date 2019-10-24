DEFIANCE, Ohio — UAW Local 211 members representing workers at the Defiance facility have approved the new contract with GM. On Thursday, 74% of workers voted in favor of the deal.

The full results of the national vote - which will be released Friday - will determine whether the contract ultimately is approved.

The vote totals for UAW 211 workers were 79% yes to 21% no for production and 64.7% yes to 35.3% no for skilled.

The Defiance facility workers followed Toledo Powertrain union workers, who voted Monday to affirm the deal. Toledo Powertrain workers approved the agreement 80% to 20%.

Workers will remain on strike until voting results from all union chapters nationwide are tallied.

