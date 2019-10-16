DEFIANCE, Ohio — The more than 400 UAW members in Defiance are thrilled to hear of the potential contract agreement announced on Wednesday.

"This one hit pretty hard, because we're getting older now and we look at life a little bit differently now, so it hurts," UAW Local 211 member William Parker said.

Parker has been with the UAW for more than 50 years, and he's said he has seen his fair share of work stoppages. But, this one went a bit longer than he, or any of his coworkers, expected when they voted to go on strike back in late August. None of the UAW members present said they had to begin looking for part time work yet, but they do know of others who have.

As the temperature begins to drop, and emergency finances dwindle, these UAW workers are happy to hear they may soon be able to get off of the pocket lines, and get back to work.

"I hope that we are done here, and it's a good reaction because I'm looking at the people here and we're kind of hurting right now," Parker said.

Even though everyone on the picket line Wednesday said they were happy to hear that a tentative agreement has been reached, they said they will remain on strike until they themselves have been able to vote on this potential contract.

