DEFIANCE, Ohio — A woman is behind bars after a stabbing took place in Defiance Sunday morning.

Defiance Police were called to the scene on the Harrison Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Terry Soto suffering from a stabbed wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Audrey Foust, 30, who was at the scene at the time of the incident, was taken into custody.

She is facing a felonious assault charge.