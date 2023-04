The pole carries telephone, internet, life safety and emergency communications, the district said. Kindergarten screening will be unaffected by the closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Defiance City Schools will be closed Wednesday due to a damaged utility pole, the district said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

The pole, on South Jefferson Street, was damaged Tuesday afternoon and carries telephone, internet, life safety and emergency communications.

But the utility company will be unable to repair the services until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, DCS said.