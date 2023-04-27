Defiance police searching for missing teen last seen Sunday

Trinity Cohan was last seen wearing dark-colored joggers and a gray long-sleeved flannel shirt.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

Police are looking for Trinity Cohan, a Defiance teen who was last seen on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post made by Defiance police, Trinity, 17, was last seen on Sunday, April 23 in Defiance wearing dark-colored joggers and a gray long-sleeved flannel shirt.

Trinity is 5 feet, 4 inches, 110 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding Trinity's location, authorities ask that you call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.

Police provided the following photo of Trinity, which is pictured below:

