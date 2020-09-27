Defiance man flown to hospital after motorcycle accident

OSHP troopers say the man was riding west on US 20 in Fulton County when a van traveling in the opposite direction crossed the centerline and struck him head-on.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Defiance man had to be flown to the hospital with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was struck head-on in Fulton County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jack Long Jr. of Defiance was riding west on US 20 near County Rd. 10-3 around 3:15 p.m. when he was struck head-on by a commercial van that was heading east.

According to the OSHP, the van, being driven by 69-year-old Gary Pitzen of Dubuque, Iowa, drove over the centerline when it struck Mr. Long’s motorcycle.

Mr. Long was thrown from the bike and came to rest on the right side of the road.

Mr. Pitzen was not injured.