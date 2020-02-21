DEFIANCE, Ohio — A 75-year-old man has died following injuries he suffered from a two-vehicle accident on Friday in Defiance County.

According to troopers from the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on State Route 111 near Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township just before 11 a.m.

According to the post, a black 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Fabian J. Aguilar, 33, of Oakwood, was southbound on State Route 111. That vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove left of center, striking head-on a black 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Rex E. Wimmer, 75, of Defiance.

Aguilar was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center by Defiance City Fire and Rescue then later transferred to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with injuries that were described as not life threatening.

Wimmer also was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center by Defiance City Fire and Rescue then flown by ProMedica Air to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. Wimmer succumbed to his injuries while at Toledo Hospital on Friday afternoon.

State Route 111 was closed for two hours while troopers investigated the crash. Assisting at the scene was Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance City Fire and Rescue and J&R Towing and Recovery.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were in use. The crash remains under investigation.

