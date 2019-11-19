Defiance YMCA 'Festival of Trees' kicks off Wednesday

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Defiance YMCA is kicking off the holiday season for their community with an important fundraiser.

The Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the "Festival of Trees" this week. In the past 20 years, it's become the Defiance Area YMCA's primary fundraising event of the year and acts as a kickoff to the holiday season for the community.

Wednesday is set to begin with a tree lighting ceremony, the YMCA will host multiple events among the indoor forest of Christmas trees throughout the week for adults and kids alike. Activities include a live auction, boutique shop, beer and wine tastings and visits from Santa.

Defiance area YMCA director Rich Seward said the funds raised this week will be vital for his staff to continue their service to the community.

"It's critical because it is necessary for our Y to stay open and do what we do. And the community support that we get from it is really strong and really amazing and we're very blessed," Seward said.

The Defiance YMCA "Festival of Trees" has a full list of scheduled events all week long, ending on Saturday.

Some of these events are by reservation only, so for more information you can call the Defiance Area YMCA at 419-784-4747 or visit their website.

