Defiance County residents advised to boil water before drinking after large water main break

The advisory was directed at residents and businesses in Ayersville, Defiance, and Lake Christy Meadows, as well as the Brunersburg area.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Residents and businesses who get their water through the Defiance Water System are being warned that they need to boil their water before drinking it.

The warning is being directed at residents of Ayersville, Defiance, and Lake Christy Meadows, as well as the Brunersburg area according to a Facebook post by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s recommended that water be boiled for a minute and allowed to cool before using for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation or that bottle water is used in the interim.

The advisory was issued on Sunday afternoon that there was a large diameter water main break near the treatment plant that could result in contaminants getting into the water.

According to the Defiance Water Department, the breach in the water line could potentially mean water could be contaminated with fecal coliform or E. coli due to repairs to the system.

The boil advisory is expected to last 24-36 hours as repairs are made.

If you have questions you can contact the water treatment plant at 419-782-1886.