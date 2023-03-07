Defiance County honors fire chief, devoted community member who died in the line of duty

South Richland Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath was remembered for the many ways he served his community as a fire chief, 911 dispatcher and devoted father.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Just under a week after South Richland Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath died while responding to a fire, hundreds of people came out to pay their respects.

Hal Matthew "Matt" Hanenkrath, 40, held many titles and was a leader in his community, which is why many people at his funeral said it was one of the biggest they have ever seen.

Chris Malhoit said that as a bagpiper with the honor guard, he has been to hundreds of funerals but this one was different.

"The number of first responders was very impressive very impressive," Malhoit, who performs with Lucas County Sheriff's Pipes and Drums, said.

Much of the Defiance area community wasn't surprised. They said Hanenkrath was a true hero and leader.

The South Richland fire chief also served as an assistant fire chief in Highland Township. In 2016, he was appointed the 911 director for Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

Hanenkrath also was the Ayersville Board of Education president, a softball coach and an assistant coach for Ayersville High School's football team.

A local teacher said Hanenkrath was one of the most involved parents in the school district.

"As president of our school board I felt that he had a real interest in our school community and he had a commitment to them," Cindy Bassous, an Ayersville Local Schools substitute teacher, said.

After giving the community a way to say goodbye, the chief's family said goodbye to their husband, father, co-worker and friend.

Chris Heisler, a member of the United States Honor Flag group, said Hanenkrath's legacy will live on.

"These men and women are going to come answer that call and the community understands that," Heisler said. "So the folks that were on the street, they know that and they have been impacted not just by Matt, but his entire family."

Malhoit said no one will forget this proper send-off.

"Fire departments and police departments and sheriff's departments from all over really came out in force," Malhoit said. "It was nice to see."