Pilot uninjured following plane crash at Defiance County Memorial Airport

Sikwon Gye, 23, of Kalamazoo, was headed northwest in the aircraft and tried to land at the airport.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The pilot of a small airplane walked away uninjured after crashing at the Defiance County Memorial Airport Friday.

According to the Defiance Post, the 2006 Cirrus SR 20 plane crashed at around 3 p.m.

Sikwon Gye, 23, of Kalamazoo, was headed northwest in the aircraft and tried to land at the airport. However, he traveled off the left side of the runway, causing damage to the landing gear and propeller.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the maintenance department of the Defiance County Memorial Airport.

The crash is still under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.