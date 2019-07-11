DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was able to stop a burglary in progress at a home in Adams Township on Nov. 6.

The incident happened at a home on Moser Road around 3:40 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found two 21-year-olds inside the home who did not live at the home.

Luke Daenens of Defiance and Kayla Hahn of Lyons were arrested for burglary while trespassing in a home.

Police also found suspected methamphetamine on their persons.

Daenens and Lyons are being held at CCNO and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.