Defiance Co. General Health District reports 3 COVID-19 outbreaks

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The Defiance County General Health District has reported three COVID-19 outbreaks.

Officials with the health district say two of the outbreaks involved long-term care facilities and the third outbreak is due to a small party.

Contact tracing has been completed and all close contacts have identitfied and are being monitored.

"There is no way of knowing exactly how the illness was first introduced into the long-term care facilities. The facilities have acted immediately to protect their residents and staff," said the Defiance County Health Commissioner, Jamie Gerken.

Officials say long-term care facilities are at a higher risk to outbreaks due to the close contact of residents and staff members.