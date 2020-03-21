OREGON, Ohio — Deet’s BBQ, like many food places, is adjusting to the new way of doing things. Through carryout, car-side pickup and delivery. But they’ve also made it their mission to care for others.

Trevor Deeter, the owner of Deet’s knows how much customers love their BBQ. It was one phone call from a military member to spark an idea. To take in donations from the community and turn them into meals for hospital workers.

We had a donor, a lady from our United States Air Force that called us and said, 'we want to give you $500 to take food out to the hospitals.' So, the first $500 in meals on those days are going to be already paid for," said Deeter.

Because of that donation, Deet’s food truck will be out at St. Charles Hospital this Monday, Wednesday and Friday serving meals to those hospital workers, and Deet’s will match that amount. But serving the hospitals didn’t stop there.

"Today we had some orders come in from Bay Park Hospital," said Deeter. "All area hospitals are working around the clock, and thankfully our one right out here in Oregon out in a good size order for 25 people for lunch today."

"It's scary for all of us, the unknown and what's going on," added Deeter. "But these men and women have to go in everyday on the front lines and they don't know exactly what they're facing. So, to be able to provide a good, hot meal for them is a big deal for us."

Deet’s BBQ is also thinking about those large families that want to order in bulk. From brisket, to pulled pork and mac and cheese, those can be ordered in larger amounts. For more information or if you would like to donate a meal to a hospital, contact Deet's at 419-893-2335 or head to deetsbbq.com.

RELATED: Maumee Indoor Theatre offering popcorn while closed due to coronavirus

RELATED: LIST | Restaurants and bars in NW Ohio and SE Michigan that have takeout/delivery