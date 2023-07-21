Michigan barn, owned by family of Dee Warner, burns down Thursday

A large barn fire at Hardy Farms, owned by the brother of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Ann Warner, is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

TIPTON, Mich. — A large barn fire at Hardy Farms, owned by Gregg Hardy, the brother of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Ann Warner, is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

"We want to know what happened here, how this happened," Hardy said of the incident in Tipton, Michigan. "There is no logical reason, by observation, why this should have taken place."

The Sand Lake Fire Department told WTOL 11 they received the call around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, and it was the first department on the scene. Shortly after, eight other fire departments arrived to help fight the blaze.

Hardy's show barn, maternity barn and farm offices were a total loss. Over 20 cows were killed, most of which were pregnant. Hardy said the total losses were over $1 million.

Alongside losing the barn, Hardy and his family are in a contentious court battle trying to get his sister officially declared dead two years after her disappearance.

"It's been a long couple of years," said Hardy, tearfully.

The Michigan State Fire Marshal's office is leading the investigation of the fire. The Lenawee County fire investigation unit said the cause is unknown at this time.

