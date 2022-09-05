Dee Warner family attorney presents evidence to Lenawee County Sheriff

With new evidence the attorney says the sheriff should be able to make an arrest in the Michigan woman's disappearance.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — It's been more than a year since Dee Warner was last seen after she vanished from her family's farm in Tecumseh on April 25, 2021.

In the wake of the 52-year-old's disappearance, family, friends and community members in Tecumseh have rallied together looking for answers, with billboards and signs all across the city demanding "justice for Dee."

Billy Little, a private attorney working for her family, held a news conference Sunday, announcing that he has new evidence in her disappearance and that he believes an arrest will happen soon.

Little said he's collected about 200 hours of interviews, talking to witnesses and fact-checking testimonies. He said he presented his information to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Friday.

"It's competent, real evidence and the accumulation of circumstantial evidence in this case, leads us to only one conclusion," Little said. "The family has waited long enough, it's been over a year now, there's more than enough evidence to get a warrant. I believe in addition to the stuff I presented, there's more evidence, there's more than enough to get a conviction in this case."



Warner's brother, Gregg Hardy, said that while he's incredibly glad to see movement in the investigation, he knows the case is far from over.

"Something has happened here that is dreadfully wrong, and someone is responsible for it, and we think we know who that is," Hardy said. "And so when we get to that point and that actually takes place, that will be the justice point, but not 'til then. Not 'til then at all."

While the evidence presented by Little does point to someone specific, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has not called this person a suspect, nor filed any charges in the case. WTOL 11 does not publish names of potential suspects who have not been charged.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office about the case and Little's private investigation. Officials there said they won't comment on the specifics of an ongoing and active investigation, but are working every day to solve the case.

At the time of her disappearance, Warner not only left heart-broken adult children, but also a 10-year old daughter from her second marriage as well.

Kathryn Adams, a childhood best friend of Warner, said even with the potential for an arrest, it will take years for their little farm community to recover from the emotional scars left behind from this incident.

"They've lost their mom," Adams said. "And we don't have a way -- we don't have that closure. We didn't have a funeral, we don't have somewhere to go and place flowers."