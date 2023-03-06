Dee Warner case going to trial on March 16

Warner's family has hired Detroit-based attorney Todd Flood in the hopes of having the missing Lenawee County woman declared legally dead, a family friend said.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — The case of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April 2021, is going to trial in the county probate court on March 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Warner's family hopes to have her declared legally dead and has hired attorney Todd Flood, the managing partner of Detroit-based law firm Flood Law, PLLC.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 10:10 a.m.

Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court in September 2022, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.

Warner, 52, was last seen on April 24, 2021, when she dropped off her young daughter with a friend before going to meet her husband, according to an affidavit from the friend, Amy Alexander. Alexander also said that Warner had told her she planned to divorce her husband.

On April 25, 2021, Bock took her children to her mother's house as planned for a family lunch but found her mother missing, she wrote in her affidavit.

Though local law enforcement and community members have searched, they have found no sign of Warner. The court filing from her daughter also claims that Warner's phone and passport have not been used since her disappearance and she has made no contact with family or friends.

In August 2022, the Michigan State Police took over the investigation into Warner's disappearance.

