Decision on proposed Arcadia solar farm could fall to county commissioners

The Border Basin Solar Project aims to establish a nearly 1,000-acre solar farm west of the village of Arcadia.

ARCADIA, Ohio — Hancock County Commissioners are figuring out the pros and cons of a proposed large-scale solar farm.

The nearly 1,000-acre solar farm would be installed just west of the Village of Attica.

The Border Basin Solar Project is slated to be built near Arcadia just north of State Route 12.

If constructed, it would generate 120 megawatts for the PJM electrical grid that spans from Ohio to the east coast.

The project is currently awaiting approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board, but if approval is delayed, the decision could fall on local officials.

"We're gathering information from both sides, and at some point in time we need to make a decision because of Senate Bill 52, this decision may come down to county commissioners," said Hancock County Commissioner Mike Pepple.

If you drive through Arcadia, you'll see plenty of signs against the solar project.

None of those homeowners were willing to speak with WTOL 11 on Wednesday.

But they have told the county commissioners of their concerns, as this area has historically always been zoned agricultural.

"It's going to change your backyard quite a bit. And they're concerned about their property values, health and safety. And you know, we have volunteer fire departments in these areas, and if there is a fire with these high tension, high output electrical, how they fight those and such?" said Pepple.

The Border Basin Solar Project is up for review at the Ohio Power Siting Board here in a few months.