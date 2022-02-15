Deadly shooting of 10-year-old girl brings painful memories for West Toledo father, whose daughter survived a random shooting

Garland Parker is calling on the people who know who pulled the trigger in both incidents to come forward.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend's deadly shooting brings back painful memories for a father from West Toledo.

Someone randomly shot Garland Parker's daughter, Tai-Anne Parker, twice in the hip in 2020.

Tai-Anne is alive today, but the physical and mental scars remain.

Police never caught whoever fired those fateful shots.

Now, Garland is calling on the people who know who pulled the trigger in both incidents to come forward.

He says that 10-year-old Damia Ezell's life ended too soon when someone opened fire on an SUV in west Toledo this Saturday.

"Very sad you know and hurt at the same time because it brought back memories of my daughter being shot," said Garland.

Almost two years later, Garland still remembers the day someone shot his daughter in East Toledo on August 10, 2020.

It's been 553 days later and she has recovered, but like in Damia's case, police haven't found the shooter.

And he believes someone knows something about both cases.

"By all means, most of the kids say they don't want to snitch, but if you're reporting something, it's not snitching. So we need to know. You know, you can save one. Because when we lose a person, we affect two lives," said Garland.

Garland is also a leader in our community.

He's the Dean of students at Waite High School and he works to connect with young people to change that stigma.

"We have to make connections and better connections to establish relationships and build bonds with these babies. You know if we don't, we're gonna lose them and continue to lose them," said Garland.

And in his own words, that's why we have to come together fast.

"We done kinda lost our neighborhoods. You know before everybody kinda watched what was going on. Now we don't speak to our neighbors anymore the way that we should. Cause that's always an extra set of eyes," said Garland.

And it's not just Parker calling for someone to speak up.

Another father, who happens to be Toledo Police Chief George Kral wants answers.

He tweeted "Someone KNOWS who killed this child...Do the right thing, call Crime Stoppers today!!"

And if you know anything about either crime call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.