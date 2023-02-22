5 dead after plane headed to Columbus crashes in Arkansas

According to reports from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Beech BE20 plane was departing from a Little Rock, Arkansas, airport when the crash happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plane heading to Columbus from Arkansas crashed Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board, authorities said.

The plane crashed a couple of miles south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. 10TV's sister station KTHV reported that Emergency Communications was alerted at noon that a twin-engine crashed.

According to reports from the FAA, the plane, a Beech BE20, was departing from Clinton Airport heading to John Glenn International Airport with five people on board when the crash happened.

Those on board all worked for CTEH, an environmental consulting firm, and were going to help with the cleanup of an explosion at a metal manufacturing facility in Bedford, Ohio, CTEH said in a statement.

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” said Dr. Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

There is currently no information on what caused the crash.

The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms that the National Weather Service said included wind gusts of 40 miles an hour moved through the Little Rock area. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said it would be up to investigators to determine if weather was a factor.

The Little Rock Fire Department has been working to put out spot fires caused by the crash.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash and determine what caused it.