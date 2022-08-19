Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland

I-90 West had been closed as a result of the crash.

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland.

He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cleveland EMS tells 3News that three other people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, but provided no additional details regarding their injuries.

I-90 West was temporarily closed as a result of the crash, while ODOT reported I-90 East also experienced some lane restrictions.

ODOT later tweeted the situation had been cleared and I-90 West was fully reopened by 5:23 a.m.

I-90 westbound at W.41 St. is Now Open. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) August 19, 2022

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if additional information is released.

This is the second time this week that I-90 West was closed in Cleveland due to a crash. This unrelated incident happened at Dead Man's Curve, causing the roadway to be closed for several hours late Wednesday morning.

