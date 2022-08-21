Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday

At approximately 7:45 a.m., the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries, which later resulted in his death. He was not wearing a helmet.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County.

The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling northeast on West Fremont Road on his Sun Drifter bicycle when he collided with the vehicle traveling behind him, a 2019 Kia Sedona driven by Joshua Graves of Bradner.

Graves struck Kuzma as he made an improper left hand turn. The impact caused Kuzma to be ejected from his bicycle.

Kuzma sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Kuzma was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Graves was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.