Apply for the Toledo Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program by April 16

TOLEDO, Ohio — The deadline to submit applications for Toledo's mortgage assistance program is April 16.

The program will provide assistance to 150 low-to-moderate income households in the city. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m.

There are seven remaining Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program outreach meetings for members of the public to complete applications in person with assistance:

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 6, at Lagrange Branch Library, 3422 Lagrange St.

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 7, at Sanger Branch Library, 3030 West Central Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 8, at Birmingham Branch Library, 203 Paine St.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 10, at Main Library, 325 Michigan St.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 13, at Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd.

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 14, at West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 15, at Washington Branch Library, 5560 Harvest Lane

This week Toledo Housing Court announced it will resume eviction hearings after a CDC order to extend a moratorium was struck down.

On Monday, the 6th Circuit United States Court of Appeals issued a ruling invalidating the CDC's June 30 extension of the eviction moratorium. As a result, the moratorium was lifted Thursday.

The court decision ends a seven-month CDC order barring certain evictions. The freeze prevented eviction if renters earned less than $99,000 and lost income during the pandemic, and were further likely to become homeless.