Deadline to register for 3rd 'Vax-a-Million' drawing is Sunday night

Ohioans who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to sign up for 'Vax-a-Million.'

Ohioans who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the third drawing of the 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

Those 18 and up have a chance to win $1 million while people between 12 and 17 years old have a chance to win a four-year scholarship, including room and board.

Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo in Lucas County won the second $1 million drawing and Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County won the second four-year college scholarship.

For the second drawing, more than 3.2 million Ohioans entered to win the million-dollar prize. More than 132,000 Ohioans between the age of 12 and 17 entered to win the scholarship.

Last week, 22-year-old Abbey Bugenske of Silverton won the first $1 million and 14-year-old Joseph Costello of Englewood won the first four-year scholarship.

The Ohio Department of Health says of the 5.3 million people in the state who have started the vaccination process, not everyone has entered.

You can enter the drawing here or enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you register, you are enrolled for the remaining four drawings.

The winners of the third drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Since 'Vax-a-Million' was announced on May 12, the state says vaccination rates have greatly increased, especially in teenagers with a 61% jump.