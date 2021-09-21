Dayton police officer injured after shooting; suspect in critical condition

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Ingram Street, which is in the southwestern part of the city near State Route 35.

DAYTON, Ohio — An officer was injured and a suspect is in critical condition after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.

WHIO-TV in Dayton says the officer was taken to the hospital after a gunshot grazed the officer's head.

Dayton police said the officer is stable.

The suspect was shot, but Dayton police have not released information about who shot them. They were also taken to the hospital.