FINDLAY, Ohio — For the 25th year, the United Way of Hancock County is offering people the chance to volunteer part of their workday to help others.

For the next week, hundreds of people in Findlay and Hancock County will volunteer time as part of the United Way's "Days of Caring."

The week kicked off with eight different volunteer opportunities throughout the county, including a Habitat for Humanity build on Central Avenue in Findlay that began over the weekend.

For some of these volunteers, it was their first time; but for Tom Gray, this weekend was his fifth time building one of these homes for someone in need.

"I feel wonderful inside, you know, I can go to bed at night and say my prayers and say 'God I obeyed you today, I helped my brother.'" Gray said.

This is the 42nd home build for the Hancock County chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Without regular help from volunteers, ranging from construction specialists to people taught on site, these builds could never get done.

"Well, we couldn't build the house without them, right? So, it's very important for them to come out and help, and we encourage anybody who wants to get involved to call the habitat office and volunteer," Jo Silveus, crew leader with the Hancock County Habitat for Humanity said.

The 2019 United Way "Days of Caring" runs through this Friday.