Days after the snowstorm, Point Place residents still pleading for the city to plow their streets

The City of Toledo says the larger plow trucks cannot go down some of the area's streets because they don't fit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With all the snowfall throughout the week, the city is still making an effort to clear the path for drivers.

Ignazio Messina, communications director with the City of Toledo, says crews are continuing to plow streets and clear sidewalks regularly.

But there are people in Point Place who say they have yet to see a city plow clean their area.

It includes 105th street in Point Place, which has now been cleared.

But residents say it wasn't the city that took care of it.

Instead, a family member had to bring his own plow to make a path and it's left neighbors in the area frustrated.

"My husband, he works at St. Vincent's Hospital in surgery. He got stuck. He couldn't go to work. You know, that says a lot. It's dangerous," said Angel Garcia.

Messina says they are working to get to all of these streets, but it's difficult when regular plow trucks are too large to go into these areas.

"For a lot of the residential streets, we call in private contractors to help us clear some of those roads. I know there's some residents like on say, dead-end or streets that are very narrow, and are parking on both sides where our plows just won't fit down those streets," said Messina.

The city says it's still working on addressing complaints.

And, if there's another snowfall, they'd like for you to park your car off the street and to please have some patience.

There's also a number you can call if you still have a complaint. You can contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.