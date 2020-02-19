TOLEDO, Ohio — Each spring WTOL 11 asks you to help Mercy Children's Hospital provide life-saving care and support for families right here in our community. On April 22, we'll be asking you to answer the call once again.

Amanda Fay is our WTOL 11 ambassador for Day of Miracles. She met with several families this week, benefiting from your generosity.

Noelle Mattson is a busy mother of three. Her first born, Owen, is a spunky boy who likes ball pits like any other four-year-old, but there is something different about him.

"Owen has WAGR. syndrome. It's super rare. He's one of 450 people in the world. So Owen is truly one in a million," said Mattson.

WAGR syndrome affects many aspects of Owen's life and it means he spends a lot of time at Mercy Children's Hospital.

"We've done therapies there. We've done hippotherapy there. We've done speech therapy there. We've done physical therapy there. We've done aquatic therapy there and I'm telling you, these therapists will text me personally," said Mattson.

Mattson said because of his excellent care, Owen is making great strides.

"They said he may never walk or he may never talk. I think my child's thriving and Owen's doing very well and I attribute that to the therapy at Mercy Children's," she said.

It's all with the help of your donations during our Day of Miracles. Last year, in one day, we raised $50,000. That money went to help expand the Mercy Health Autism Center and eliminate the waiting list.

"Going to the hospital, it's always a scary feeling for the families, so we try to make it as comforting an experience for them and their children as possible. So by donating, you're helping us do that and you're making a difference in our patients' lives," said Megan Quimby, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Program Coordinator.

You'll hear more of inspiring stories from families receiving care at Mercy Children's Hospital during our Day of Miracles on April 22.

Mattson thanks you in advance for your generosity.

"It's overwhelming, that people care enough," she said.

RELATED: Day of Miracles: Mercy Children’s champion dreams to be a nurse

RELATED: Day of Miracles: Holden’s Hope

RELATED: Help local children at CMN hospitals during our Day of Miracles telethon