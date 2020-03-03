OHIO, USA — The time has come for you to once again change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Firefighters are reminding everyone about making this practice a routine.

"What we focus on this time of year is smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors. We want to remind them to check them and make sure they are functional," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe with the Toledo Fire Department.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department continues to respond to fires where smoke detectors are going off when they arrive and often save lives. Nearly 50 percent of the fires they respond to have working smoke detectors in the home and those smoke detectors make a big difference in the long run.

Not only do they save lives but working smoke detectors are becoming more vital. The pace fires burn at is changing, specifically because of what's burning inside.

"Today's fires burn hotter and faster, and faster is the key. You know 10-20 years ago, the fire's progressed a little slower. But the products that are used today, the synthetic materials, they burn very quick," said Rahe.

There are a number of local services who will install smoke alarms in your home for free if you need them.

