Day of Dignity supply drive helps hundreds in need in Toledo

The Day of Dignity campaign consists of a series of events held around the U.S. to help get people who are homeless or in poverty get essential items.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The community came together in a big way to help the most vulnerable in our community.

The Bounty Collegium held a drive thru supply drive for the greater Toledo area downtown on Saturday. They gave out fresh produce, school supplies for kids, and essential hygiene products to help people in need.

This was all part of Islamic Relief USA's annual Dignity Day, where they look to help the most vulnerable in our communities who are suffering from homelessness and poverty.

Organizer Faten Froukh said the day is about providing for those in most need, but also helping and accepting those that need help with respect and dignity.

"Because of COVID, a lot of people who weren't put in a position of need are now in a situation where they do need our assistance," said Froukh, "and they do need our support and help."

One woman said she lost her job during the pandemic and had to retire early. And she has never needed food assistance in her life until now.

"I have to struggle sometimes, thinking am I going to have enough money for my medication or food," Sandra King said, "and so this event right here is just a blessing."