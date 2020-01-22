TOLEDO, Ohio — A longtime Toledo college is making a big move.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to downtown," said Davis College President, Diane Brunner.

Davis College has a long-standing history in Toledo. It's been around for more than 160 years, and after being away from downtown the last 39, it's coming back.

The college will take residency in Four Seagate on Summit Street. The owners of the building, Eyde Company, are excited about having a new tenant.

"It's bringing students to downtown Toledo. The idea that we have the activity from students coming in and out of the building, the activity they bring to a downtown market," said Mark Clouse, the Chief Financial Officer of Eyde Company.

Davis College is a two-year school offering programs in business and health care. It needed to find a new home while it's current building was sold. It'll take up part of the second floor of Four Seagate and will be open for students in early March.

The downtown location hopes to recruit new students, including a growing international student market.

"Most importantly, there's a lot of good business partners here that will hopefully be interested in them when they graduate," said Brunner.

Brunner added the new location also offers underground parking and 24-7 security. She said the students are excited about the move.

"They love the energy. I talked to about half of them yesterday and they're excited. They're already making plans about where they can eat and shop," she said.

RELATED: Davis College celebrates 160 years of community service with Fifth Annual Rock-a-thon

RELATED: A new look for downtown: Toledo chamber releases plan for $7.5M Summit Street reconstruction