Davis-Besse sirens to be tested Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station will test its sirens Friday as a part of an annual requirement, according to a press release from the Lucas and Ottawa County Emergency Management Agencies.
The station's 54 Emergency Planning Zone sirens will sound for three minutes at noon on Oct. 13. Sirens will be sounded in the following municipalities:
Ottawa County
- Bay Township
- Benton Township
- Carroll Township
- Erie Township
- Port Clinton
- Harris Township, east of SR 590
- Salem Township (including village of Oak Harbor)
Lucas County
- Jerusalem Township, eastern portion in Lucas County
