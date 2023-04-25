Authorities launch 'special inspection' at Davis-Besse plant following second fire protection piping failure

The second fire protection piping failure was discovered in March 2023.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Authorities with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) have launched a "special inspection" into the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio after learning of piping failures in plant safety systems.

According to an NRC press release issued Tuesday, a special inspection was deemed necessary after learning of two fire protection piping failures: one in October 2022 and another in March 2023. Experts said they believe the piping failures were caused by ground settling placing excessive stress on piping.

Fire protection piping delivers water to the plant for firefighting purposes in the case of a fire, making it an instrumental safety system.

A representative with NRC said a five-person inspection team will determine the extent of ground settling present on the plant site and asses the actions Davis-Besse employees and managers have taken to evaluate, monitor and mitigate ground settling and its impact on safety equipment.

The inspection team has experience and expertise in plant operations, fire protection, aging of components, license renewal, geotechnical science, geology and geophysics/seismology, according to the press release.

NRC inspectors said they have already verified the plant was in a safe condition and that Davis-Besse workers took "prompt action" to restore safety systems after both fire protection piping failures.

When the team completes the inspection, their findings will be be made publicly available in an electronic report.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.