Toledo man found not guilty by reason of insanity on arson charges related to fire in Burger King

According to police, David Triplett spread accelerant inside a west Toledo Burger King in February, and set fire to a bathroom while armed with a knife.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on two charges of aggravated arson following an incident at a west Toledo Burger King restaurant in February.

A temporary order of detention was ordered for 21-year-old David Triplett, who was arrested and charged with aggravated arson on Feb. 13 after police say he set fire to a bathroom at the Burger King on Phillips.

Triplett will be evaluated to determine if hospitalization or institutionalization is required.

According to police, on Feb. 13, officers responded to the incident at Burger King, finding a large amount of accelerant leading from the bathroom to the dining area. Triplett was reportedly lighting items on fire while armed with a knife.

As they worked to clear the restaurant, Triplett set fire to the bathroom. Upon exiting the bathroom, he was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being held for emergency commitment.

Triplett has another hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.