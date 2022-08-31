Benefit Toledo communities with Dave's Turkey Chase 5K, register before prices increase

The annual downtown Toledo race celebrates community and giving thanks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report first aired Nov. 25, 2021.

Wednesday is the last day you can register for the annual Dave's Turkey Chase for $25 or less before prices increase.

The race, which includes a 5k run, a one-mile walk and a free kids race, kicks off on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., which coincides with Thanksgiving Day. Fittingly, the theme of the race is gratitude and giving back to the community.

The 5k race begins at the WTOL 11 news station on Summit Street, passes 5/3 Field and onto Huron Street past the Huntington Center. The race continues across Cherry Street before finishing along the Maumee River behind the WTOL 11 studio.

Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods and shoes to donate to those in need. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Cherry Street Mission

The current price to participate in the 5k run is $25, but the cost will increase after 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Admission in the one-mile walk also costs $25, but pricing will not increase until after Oct. 30. Parents are allowed to bring strollers to push small children during the races.

For little ones wanting to join the Kids Run, admission is free. Kids must be at least six years old at the time of the race to participate.

A "virtual run" is also available and costs $20.

A family package offers a discount, but must include at least four participants at the time of online check-out.

This year's race is presented by ProMedica and sponsored by WTOL 11. Other sponsors include Dave's Running, Schmucker's Good Food, Walt Churchill's Market and Skylight Financial Group.

To register for the race, click here.