TOLEDO, Ohio — The beautiful weather makes it great to get outside and go for a walk or run. But are you wearing the right shoes? Dave’s Running stores are closed right now but they started virtual fittings to keep customers moving.

The importance of a good shoe goes beyond walking and running. From nurses on their feet all day, to mail carriers going from neighborhood to neighborhood and restaurant workers, a shoe designed for you can make a big difference.

“When you’re running you are putting three to five times your weight on your foot. But its not only for runners, it’s for everyday life. Nurses on a 12 hour shift on hard tile floor, shoes are super important to them and what they are doing right now," said Matt Mason.

Are you putting your best foot forward? Dave’s Running virtual fittings help make that possible. All you have to do is schedule a time to video chat with a fitter, they ask questions about your activity level and watch your walking stride.

“We get a look like we would in the store. You walk down and back. We look at your ankles. You do a squad to test foot flexibility. Then we can recommend what shoes will work best for you,” said Mason.

After you’ve decided on your perfect shoe, pick them up curbside or have them delivered to you.

For more information on Dave's virtual fittings, click here.

