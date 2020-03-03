FINDLAY, Ohio — Are your dreams impossible?

That's the question a motivational speaker who has overcome a disability his entire life asked local college students Tuesday.

Dave Stevens was born in 1967 with no legs.

But that didn't stop him from pursuing his dreams of being an athlete.

He went on to play baseball and football in high school, received a scholarship to play at the college level, played minor league baseball and even had a legitimate tryout with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Dave travels the country to share his story, in hopes of inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Dave made a stop in Findlay at Owen's Community College.

He believes this message needs to be told to the younger generation before they enter post-grad life.

"This is my normal, what is your normal? We all have things that we have to overcome. So, if I can overcome my odds, and do the things that I've done. I think people can take a little bit of that and go 'I shouldn't be afraid of when I try to do these things. And I should have my goals, and I should have my high standards because if this guy can do it without legs, what's my excuse?'" said Stevens.

