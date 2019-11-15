TOLEDO, Ohio — The daughter of a woman who was viciously attacked is speaking out about the terrifying crime, she witnessed first hand.

Her mother was beat with a metal pipe and stabbed several times with a knife.

The man being charged in the crime was her live-in boyfriend at the time of crime, Charles Powell.

Right now he is behind bars, as 48-year-old Zenta Williams continues to fight for her life.

AriYanna Lewis, Zenta's daughter, reflecting on the happier times she has shared with her fun, outgoing and energetic mother who she says radiates love to those around her.

AriYanna Lewis

"She has multiple, I can’t even count grand children, nieces, nephews. She is a well-loved person," Lewis explained.

Lewis said she'll never forget the frantic call made to 911 just moments after the bloody attack.

"I wasn't really aware of what was going on until I heard my mom screaming," Lewis said.

Chilling screams came from the bedroom Zenta shared with her boyfriend of almost two years.

"When I seen him, standing over her, hitting her with a pole, it was just natural. I started attacking him," Lewis explained. "He seemed like he was trying to kill her, he had a clear goal in mind. He tried to gut her basically, he had a hunting knife."

Lewis said Powell stabbed her mother at least seven times, leaving several deep gashes.

"The most dangerous one at the time, being the one where her small intestines spilled," said Lewis.

For nearly two weeks, Zenta has been in ICU. She's recovering from broken bones, swelling, surgeries and a medically induced coma, while Powell sits behind bars.

Lewis said her mother never directly expressed concerns about her safety with, however the morning of the attack, Zenta said thing's were getting bad between the two.

While a motive for the sudden attack remains a mystery, it's clear that Powell has a length crimnal record.

Through court documents, WTOL has been able to uncover a troubled past for Powell with traffic and domestic violence cases dating back to 1996.

A conviction 22 years ago landed him at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for 120 days. This was after his then wife, claimed he hit her in the face, threw her around and threatened her with death.

"He was not put away like he was suppose to. He thought he murdered my mom. He wanted to murder my mom. I definitely think he should be charged with attempted murder," said Lewis.

She believes current domestic violence laws aren't tough enough to protect victims which in the end fuels a dangerous cycle. She feels more should be done such a registry for domestic violence abusers which allows all to access their violent past.

She wants something to be done that'll help others avoid, the painful reality her own mother, now faces.

"She tried to stick it out, longer than she should have. She should have left," Lewis explained. "She is a good person, she did not deserve what happened to her. At all."

In addition, WTOL's Andrew Kinsey discovered that Charles Powell is the brother of Convicted Arsonist Wayne Powell.

Wayne is on death row for setting a house on fire in 2006 on Arcadia, killing his ex-girlfriend, and three others.

Charles Powell appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing and remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone in a violent relationship can contact the resources below for help.

24-Hour Crisis Response - 419-245-3324

Children's Advocacy Center/Children Who Witness Violence Project - 419-292-2927

Domestic Violence Resource Center - 419-213-2700

Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center - 419-244-3053

Lucas County Children Services - 419-213-3200

Lucas County Victim-Witness Assistance - 419-213-4591

Unison Health - 419-241-4673

United Way - 211

YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter - 888-341-7386

RELATED: Woman in critical condition after live-in boyfriend allegedly attacked her

RELATED: 45 arrests made in Lucas County domestic violence roundup