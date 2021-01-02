DASHCAM: OSHP reminding drivers to move over after trooper's patrol car hit by semi on interstate

WAUSEON, Ohio — An important reminder from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to all drivers: move over or slow down for roadside workers and troopers.
In mid-January, an OSHP trooper from the Swanton Post was finishing up a traffic stop on I-80 near the Wauseon exit. The trooper returned to their vehicle and moments later, a semi struck the driver's side of the patrol cruiser.
The semi had been called in just minutes before for reckless driving, according to OSHP.
The trooper was not injured in the incident.