DASHCAM: OSHP reminding drivers to move over after trooper's patrol car hit by semi on interstate

The trooper was finishing up a traffic stop when a semi that had been called in for reckless driving hit their cruiser. The trooper was not injured in the incident.

WAUSEON, Ohio — An important reminder from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to all drivers: move over or slow down for roadside workers and troopers.

In mid-January, an OSHP trooper from the Swanton Post was finishing up a traffic stop on I-80 near the Wauseon exit. The trooper returned to their vehicle and moments later, a semi struck the driver's side of the patrol cruiser.

The semi had been called in just minutes before for reckless driving, according to OSHP.