TOLEDO, Ohio — In October, the Lucas County Drug Abuse Response Unit responded to eight overdose calls in less than 24 hours. Since then, officers have seen overdose 911 calls go down.

"You know, it tends to fluctuate, this past Thanksgiving weekend we didn't see as many overdoses as we were expecting, which is positive news for the community," Sgt. Steve Rogers with the Lucas County DART unit said.

But as we progress through the holiday season, officers are preparing for calls to increase once again. They say the stress of the holiday season can trigger the ones overcoming addiction.

"You know, typically we do see a slight increase an far as overdoses go, there are several factors that go into play. Obviously some people are at the lowest points in their life, they have nowhere else to turn to, mental illness, depression, things along those lines," Rogers said.

Typically during the months of November and December, 911 overdose calls go up from previous months. However, since 2016, the number of calls during the holidays has been decreasing each year. Officers feel this could be because of the availability of Narcan.

"We're seeing an increase of AMAs as far as individuals clearing from the scene of an overdose from Toledo fire and Toledo police," Rogers said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can receive help from the Lucas county DART unit by calling (419) 213-6582.

