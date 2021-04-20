D.A.R.T. offers free showing of documentary following the lives of local people struggling with drug abuse

Limited seating is available for the showing of "One, the Documentary" at Maumee Indoor Theater tonight. Reserve your tickets now!

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Lucas County Drug Abuse Response Team, or D.A.R.T., is on a mission to stop the drug epidemic in our community.

One way the organization is striving to do this is by offering a free showing of "One, the Documentary," which gives you an insight into the world of addiction and recovery with stories of those affected right here in northwest Ohio, through local people who struggle with drug abuse.

Reserve your ticket on Eventbrite to see the documentary at the Maumee Indoor Theater on Conant Street on April 20 at 6 p.m. According to Eventbrite, the showing will run until 9 p.m.

Open concessions and community resource bags will be provided. Donations are also accepted.

This is a free event but there is limited seating, so be sure to reserve your ticket.