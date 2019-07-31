TOLEDO, Ohio — The Drug Abuse Response Team (D.A.R.T.) in Lucas County is looking into expansion.

According to Sheriff John Tharp, the program has done really well for the county. Conversations on expansion began through talks with other groups on where the needs are in our community.

The drive behind the program's expansion is to focus more the team's attention toward preventing runaways and human trafficking. The belief is that D.A.R.T. officers can stop children from being addicted to drugs and overdosing or getting involved in the wrong lifestyle.

Currently, the program needs money take make it happen.

"In order to expand it, we need more officers in the unit. We can do that through grant writing, through assistance from the governor's office, through assistance from different agencies throughout the community," Sheriff Tharp said.

Sheriff Tharp would like to have at least four more officers and a fleet of vehicles to support them.

The sheriff said that if kids are gone for more than two weeks, there's a large possibility of them becoming involved in human trafficking. The new section of D.A.R.T., if expanded, will help those kids get out of potential situations.

"This is important. We will do this. We've had a lot of support form different wraparound agencies and our D.A.R.T. board, our Drug Abuse Response Team. So, we're moving forward with this and this is going to happen in the near future," Sheriff Tharp said.

The sheriff is looking to continue the success that D.A.R.T. has had in the community. The next opportunity for him to get the funds needed will be during a fundraising event on August 28.

We'll share more on that fundraiser, once more information is provided.